Bank celebrates newest branch opening in Newark

Photo Courtesy of Columbia Bank
Front row, from left, are Columbia Bank’s Allyson Schlesinger, Sandra Evering Brown, Ivetiz Army and Thomas J. Kemly; Newark Deputy Mayor Ligia DeFretias; Maria Carmen Mosca, chief of staff for Newark City Council President Luis A. Quintana; and Columbia Bank’s Minoska Mateo. Back row, from left, are Columbia Bank’s Justin Jennings, Matthew Crocco, Nuno Poitevin, Oliver Lewis, Libuse Bajgerova and E. Thomas Allen.

NEWARK, NJ — On Feb. 11, Columbia Bank hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate the grand opening of its second branch in Newark. Deputy Mayor Ligia DeFretias; Carmen Mosca, chief of staff for Newark City Council President Luis A. Quintana; bank executives; and others gathered to mark the occasion, which was held onsite at 260 Chestnut St. in the Ironbound section of the city.

Columbia Bank is continuing its support of neighborhood communities with its “Banking for a Cause” program which started on Dec. 20, 2021. For each new checking or savings account established at the location, $10 is donated, along with additional funds provided by the bank, to one of the following Newark-based charities of the customer’s choice: Ironbound Community Center, Ironbound Soccer Club, Love and Charity in Action, and The Salvation Army Ironbound Boys & Girls Club.

  

