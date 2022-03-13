Bank Employees and Newark Bronze Shields members read to students

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

NEWARK, NJ — Columbia Bank celebrated Black History Month by hosting a read-aloud event for Newark students. The bank’s volunteer program, Team Columbia, and its Black Employee Resource Group partnered with Newark Bronze Shields, the African American police officers association within the Newark Police Department.

At the Feb. 24 event at Speedway Avenue School, bank participants and Newark Bronze Shields members read “The 1619 Project: Born on the Water,” by Nikole Hannah-Jones and Renee Watson, to students and each child was given a copy of the book, donated by Columbia Bank Foundation.

“The Newark Bronze Shields is thankful for its partnership with Columbia Bank Foundation. I believe both organizations share an aligned vision around education and the importance of literacy,” Newark Bronze Shields President Idell Robinson said. “The book, ‘The 1619 Project: Born on the Water,’ was selected intentionally for Black History Month. It reflects the resilience of African Americans here in the United States and around the world. Education is a significant pillar for the Newark Bronze Shields; it’s in the fiber of our foundation. We look forward to deepening this partnership with Columbia Bank Foundation.”

Photos Courtesy of Columbia Bank