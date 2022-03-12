Baraka announces major funding to support new Harriet Tubman monument

NEWARK, NJ — On March 10, Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka announced that, in honor of Harriet Tubman Day, which is celebrated March 10, the city of Newark is receiving major support from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation and Audible for the new Harriet Tubman monument in Washington Park. The park will be renamed Harriet Tubman Square later this year when the monument is permanently installed.

Funds will cover the physical construction of the monument, immersive visitor audio experience, and innovative, educational, cultural and historical programming, in conjunction with the Newark Museum of Art, the Newark Public Library, the Newark City Parks Foundation, Newark Arts, Rutgers University–Newark and local artists.

“Newark has continually been recognized for its forward-thinking leadership on reimagining our public spaces and creating public art that inclusively tells the story of our people,” Baraka said. “The Harriet Tubman monument will enable her life of heroic achievement to inspire present and future generations of Newark residents, and add a critical component to their ability to reclaim and tell their own story. I would like to thank the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, Audible and all of our cultural institution partners for helping us to make this vision a reality.”

The Mellon Foundation has committed $350,000 to the project as part of its national Monuments Project initiative, a $250 million commitment to transform the nation’s commemorative landscape by supporting public projects that more completely and accurately represent the multiplicity and complexity of American stories.

“We are honored to support the construction of this new monument and related public programming, which recognizes the unshakably resolute and visionary life’s work of Harriet Tubman,” Mellon Foundation President Elizabeth Alexander said. “We are delighted (that this project is) grounded in Newark and (of) the broader work underway in the city’s parks, libraries and other public spaces that center learning and culture, and that these efforts will continue to lift up the stories of those, like Tubman, who have shaped our collective history.”

As the monument content creator, Audible will provide its expertise to curate several audio features to accompany the experiential monument once finalized, including the seminal stories of Tubman’s life intertwining with Newark’s role in the Underground Railroad and free black communities. One additional feature, audio stories of Newark residents, will kick off with the opening of a recording booth at the Newark Public Library on Saturday, March 26, from 1 to 3 p.m. Collaboration with Audible’s program and content teams is powered by a $300,000 contribution to the construction and audio programming of the Tubman monument.

“We’re proud to work with the city of Newark on this immersive audio experience that not only celebrates the life and legacy of Harriet Tubman, but shines a light on the breadth of trailblazing stories found in our own community,” said Aisha Glover, vice president of urban innovation at Audible. “At Audible, we understand the importance of harnessing the acute power of storytelling, and this project will ensure both Tubman’s own history and the everyday stories of Newark residents are seen, heard and felt for generations to come.”

Newark Arts hopes to raise additional dollars to support educational and cultural programming in the form of individual donations. To donate, visit https://newarkarts.org/harriet-tubman-monument-project/. Contributors can buy a brick to be placed in a designated section of the monument, thereby cementing their own presence during this historic period in Newark.