Baraka appoints Crystal Rosa as communications director

NEWARK, NJ — Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka announced Sept. 20 that Crystal Rosa has been appointed communications director for the city of Newark. Rosa has been serving as the city’s press secretary for the past four years and will continue to do so.

“Ms. Rosa has been an outstanding spokesperson for the city of Newark and has shown great talent in the tasks connected with that role,” Baraka said. “Her leadership and media skills will take the department to a higher level and will continue to keep Newark moving forward.”

As communications director, Rosa will develop and implement communications strategies for the mayor and city, oversee public and media relations, the press information office, and NWK TV, the city’s government television access station.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to serve as communications director for Mayor Baraka and the city of Newark,” Rosa said. “Newark is a city on the rise, fueled by the collaboration of thousands of residents, businesses and community partners, led by a mayor devoted to social justice, equitable growth and opportunity for all Newarkers. I aim to continue spotlighting the dynamic city of Newark.”

After gaining a bachelor’s degree in communications from William Paterson University, Rosa’s love for telling stories led to a career in journalism. Rosa worked as a broadcast associate with CBS’ national morning program, then called “The Early Show,” collaborating with senior staff to prepare for the show.

Starting in 2009 and for several consecutive years, she hosted and produced a two-hour live broadcast of the annual Puerto Rican Parade of New Jersey. From there, she moved to Cablevision, where as a reporter/producer she generated, wrote, and developed human-interest stories for New York City, the Hudson Valley and Connecticut. Also at Cablevision, she produced a half-hour program in which elected officials and leaders from the tristate area discussed critical issues impacting the communities they served.

After that, Rosa worked as a one-man-band general assignment reporter, who pitched, shot, wrote and edited a wide range of stories, under deadline. She also reported live from breaking news scenes in the field.

Rosa joined the city of Newark as a press information officer in 2016, liaising with the Spanish and Portuguese language media, expanding their coverage of the mayor and city in mainstream media. She was then promoted to senior press secretary, a role in which she served as the administration’s official spokesperson.

Rosa also serves as recording secretary on the LUPE Fund Inc. executive board, an organization dedicated to the empowerment of Latinas to promote leadership and civic engagement in New Jersey.

Sondra D. Roberts is now broadcast communications director for the NWK TV.