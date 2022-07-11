Baraka launches 2022 Summer Youth Employment Program — New Jersey’s largest

NEWARK, NJ — Mayor Ras J. Baraka joined multiple local and national philanthropic supporters, representatives of the business and university community, and teen program participants on July 6 to launch the 2022 Newark Summer Youth Employment Program.

Newark SYEP offers the city’s youth a combination of career exploration, financial empowerment, workplace readiness training, paid work experiences, mentoring and coaching, and year-round touchpoints that reinforce effective career growth behaviors, leveling the field between Newarkers and their suburban peers. The city is able to enroll 3,000 youths, triple the number before Baraka took office, in the program, making it the largest such program in the state of New Jersey. Newark SYEP has garnered repeated national attention as a model program from the White House to, most recently, JP Morgan Chase, which spotlighted Newark in a national $20 million investment in summer youth employment programs nationwide in May.

“As a former SYEP participant, I’ve seen the program’s benefits firsthand, and am committed to investing in our youth every chance we can to prepare them to be the future leaders of this city,” Baraka said. “This program levels the playing field and gives our youth access to high-quality opportunities that will make them competitive in our fast-changing economy. SYEP has built the structure we need to make sure our children have the power to realize dreams they would not have been able to achieve without our support. We thank our partners who have committed themselves to backing our youth in this important program.”

SYEP’s intended overall impact is to increase young people’s success in obtaining gainful employment and breaking the cycle of intergenerational poverty, allowing their families to become financially stable and their communities to build wealth. For six weeks between July and August, up to 3,000 Newarkers ages 14 to 24 are offered an opportunity for learning and employment experiences that will provide onramps to their future career goals. The program’s multifaceted approach helps participants identify their strengths and assets, learn about different career pathways, and make informed and personalized decisions on their road to success in today’s workforce.

Following virtual opportunities during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Newark will return to in-person employment opportunities for youths this year. Industries of focus include arts; early childhood development; education; entrepreneurship; environment; information technology; marketing; media; music; social justice, advocacy and activism; and science, technology, engineering and mathematics. In addition to the educational component of the program, the Newark SYEP team has built partnerships to offer wraparound resources directly to families and ensure that youths have the technology and nutrition necessary to be successful.

“Summer jobs are so much greater than just a paycheck. It is our opportunity to infuse work readiness, financial health and time management into young people’s lives. SYEP is the place where many find their true career path and playing a part in that is rewarding,” NewarkWORKS Youth Program Director Marsha Armstrong said.