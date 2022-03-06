Baraka lifts indoor mask mandate in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — Mayor Ras J. Baraka announced that effective Wednesday, March 2, under a new executive order, the city of Newark has lifted the proof-of-vaccination mandate, and will no longer require persons to wear face masks while indoors in public places. Businesses have the discretion to require patrons and employees to wear face masks while in their establishment. In addition, it is strongly recommended that buildings housing seniors/and or the disabled require the wearing of face masks in public and common areas, including but not limited to elevators, hallways and stairways. Masks are still required in common areas of all government buildings.

“Because of the cooperation of our community in our efforts to continue our fight against COVID-19, we are seeing a downward trend in cases. That has in turn enabled us to remove vaccination and mask restrictions,” Baraka said. “However, we still need to remain vigilant. Continue to wear your masks when appropriate and get vaccinated to protect yourselves and your loved ones.”

The Department of Health and Community Wellness has been tracking COVID-19 in Newark, and reported that its test positivity rate between Feb. 21 and 27 was 1.57 percent, which is progressively lower than prior weeks and is trending in the right direction.

In the past 23 months, since the World Health Organization classified the spread of COVID-19 as a pandemic, Baraka has signed more than 36 executive orders to set forth restrictions and protocols to stem the spread of COVID-19 and provide economic relief to Newark businesses.