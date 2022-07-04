Baraka names O’Hara as a deputy mayor, appoints new directors

NEWARK, NJ — On June 30, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka announced the appointment of Brian O’Hara as deputy mayor of strategic initiatives for police services and public safety, and Raul Malave as interim director of public safety, the position vacated by O’Hara.

“I would like to congratulate Director of Public Safety Brian O’Hara, who has been elevated to a new role as deputy mayor of strategic initiatives for police services and public safety,” Baraka said. “Over the course of a year and a half, Deputy Mayor O’Hara has taken the department to higher levels by achieving and continuing to build on the city’s successful crime-reduction strategies, increased community engagement support and outreach initiatives, and expanded its abilities to address crime, fire and emergencies.

“In this new role, Deputy Mayor O’Hara will develop strategies around reimagining policing, with a focus on public safety. He will continue to work with community groups, such as the Newark Community Street Team, the Brick City Peace Collective, and the Office of Violence Prevention and Trauma Recovery, to devise and implement strategies that will reduce crime, while freeing police officers to address other matters that require their immediate attention,” he continued. “Deputy Mayor O’Hara will work with public and private agencies in and around Newark to address interagency issues, oversee the consent decree, develop strategic initiatives in collaboration with the Newark Alliance, work to increase grant funding, and liaise with other emergency response and public safety entities — county, state and federal.”

Baraka also lauded Malave, who has served as assistant public safety director since 2016.

“Interim Director Malave has close to 30 years’ experience in public safety and emergency response at all levels, balancing police and fire, and will provide the department with outstanding leadership until we appoint a permanent director,” Baraka said. “These two appointments will help us continue the progress we have made and bring Newark’s public safety to an even higher level.”

As he enters his third term, Baraka also announced the appointments of new department directors.

“We have appointed new executive leadership to continue moving Newark forward,” he said. “These dynamic individuals will bring fresh ideas, energies and progressive strategies into action as we enter this new term. We have already put into action many initiatives and programs that have transformed our city. Our new leadership will continue to deliver the highest quality of public service to our residents. Together, we will continue leading the way and take our city to an even higher level.”