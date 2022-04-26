Caldwell University partners with St. George’s med school and Essex County College

CALDWELL, NJ — Caldwell University has entered a partnership with St. George’s University in Grenada and Essex County College to streamline admission for eligible students to St. George’s University School of Medicine.

Accepted students will complete two years at Essex County College and one year at Caldwell University before pursuing a four-year medical degree at St. George’s.

“Caldwell University is thrilled to partner with St. George’s University and Essex County College to offer students the opportunity to pursue medicine with exposure to medical professionals from around the world,” Caldwell University President Matthew Whelan said. “This collaboration will provide our high-achieving students who are passionate about making a difference in health care, and who may face economic challenges, with the chance to earn both their undergraduate and medical degrees through a global lens.”

“We are thrilled to establish the first-ever ‘2+1+4’ partnership for high-achieving students at Essex County College and Caldwell University,” St. George’s University President G. Richard Olds said. “The COVID-19 pandemic has revealed the depth of the U.S. doctor shortage. Partnerships like this one will help close that gap by making the path to medicine more accessible for aspiring physicians.”

In addition to earning an associate’s degree in biology from ECC, then studying at Caldwell University followed by St. George’s University’s med school, students will also have the opportunity to spend their first year of medicine at Northumbria University in the United Kingdom, which maintains a partnership with St. George’s University.

In order to remain eligible for the program, students must maintain a grade-point average of at least 3.4 while enrolled at Essex County College and at Caldwell University. They must also register a competitive score on the MCAT.

Students accepted to the program will receive a $10,000 scholarship upon matriculating at St. George’s University. They will receive their Bachelor of Science degree from Caldwell upon successfully completing the first year of the SGU’s MD program.

“We’re extremely excited about this new partnership,: ECC President Augustine A. Boakye said. “We’re pleased to be able to help our students who aspire to careers in medicine make their dreams a reality at St. George’s University. Essex County College’s curriculum will help ensure students receive a solid foundation as they continue on the path toward becoming medical doctors.”