Cardinal Tobin celebrates Palm Sunday and Chrism Mass during Holy Week

NEWARK, NJ — The celebration of Holy Week — the Catholic Church’s most sacred time of year — is underway in the Archdiocese of Newark. Thus far, Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, archbishop of Newark, has celebrated the Palm Sunday Mass and the Chrism Mass at Newark’s Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

Hundreds of Catholics filled the pews in the Cathedral Basilica for Palm Sunday on April 10, with many standing in the aisles after all seats were taken. During Mass, Tobin commemorated Jesus’ triumphant entry into Jerusalem by sharing the gospel account of Jesus’ passion and crucifixion. Parishioners also received blessed palm fronds representing the palm branches crowds scattered before Jesus as he rode into the city.

On April 11, Tobin presided over the Chrism Mass, a liturgy attended by priests, religious and lay faithful from throughout the Archdiocese. Those gathered witnessed the blessing of the oil of catechumens, the oil of the sick and the oil of chrism, which will be used in sacraments at parishes all year. Additionally, archdiocesan priests celebrating their ordination’s 25th or 50th anniversary were honored, and all priests reaffirmed their commitment to God and the Church.

“Every Holy Week, it’s a particular joy to celebrate the Chrism Mass,” Tobin said. “The whole Archdiocese, in a certain way, in a real way, is present here: the bishops and priests, the order of deacons, the consecrated religious, the lay faithful. And at the heart of our assembly, we find Jesus.”

Tobin will celebrate additional liturgies in the Cathedral Basilica during Holy Week as follows: Holy Thursday, April 14, at 7:30 p.m.; Good Friday, April 15, at 3 p.m.; Holy Saturday, April 16, at 8:30 p.m.; and Easter Sunday, April 17, at noon.

All liturgies will be livestreamed on the archdiocesan YouTube and Facebook channels, as well as the cathedral’s YouTube and Facebook channels. For more information on Holy Week within the Archdiocese of Newark, visit www.rcan.org/offices-and-ministries/divine-worship.

Photos by Julio Eduardo Herrera/Archdiocese of Newark