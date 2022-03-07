Cardinal Tobin distributes ashes during two Newark Masses

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

NEWARK, NJ — Many Catholics attended two Ash Wednesday Masses celebrated by Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, archbishop of Newark, at St. Patrick’s Pro-Cathedral in Newark on March 2.

Tobin distributed ashes to long lines of people by sprinkling them on the tops of heads, forgoing the traditional forehead placement out of an abundance of caution due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. He also delivered a homily reminding those in attendance that everyone is another year closer to returning to the dust symbolized by the ashes — but that is not a reason to despair.

“The journey we’re undertaking is essentially a journey together returning to God — a God who loves the dust out of which he made us, a God who loves the dust into which we are returning,” Tobin said. “How wonderful to begin this journey with you today. Let’s take advantage, every day, of that diagnostic tool, which is the word of God.”

With Ash Wednesday concluded, Catholics worldwide have officially entered the season of Lent. The next six weeks will see parishioners prepare to celebrate Jesus’ resurrection on Easter by reading scripture, fasting on Good Friday and abstaining from meat every Friday, giving alms, and refusing luxuries. This period ends on Holy Thursday, which falls on April 14 this year.

Photos Courtesy of Jai Agnish/Archdiocese of Newark