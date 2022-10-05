City approves Newark360 Master Plan

NEWARK, NJ — Mayor Ras J. Baraka announced Sept. 27 that the Newark Planning Board unanimously approved the Newark360 Master Plan, the blueprint that will shape the equitable physical development of Newark for the next 10 years.

Rooted in the principles of creating a more equitable, healthy and resilient city, Newark360 provides key actions to better connect Newarkers to their neighborhoods and job centers, create more affordable housing, strengthen Newark’s historical and cultural fabric, and address environmental injustices. These actions are complemented by recommendations for updating the underlying land use and zoning codes that will provide the legal framework for implementing the proposed actions.

“Newark360 encompasses the ideas, visions, dreams and aspirations of Newarkers themselves, not academic or bureaucratic planners,” Baraka said. “It was created through nearly two years of community engagement, the most wide-ranging and inclusive outreach the city has ever undertaken. We are grateful for people from every neighborhood and walk of life who participated, because Newark360 could not exist without the voices and priorities of Newarkers.”

Community engagement included more than 10,000 touchpoints — an interactive website where people could give their ideas and review documents, Facebook Live discussions, two in-person community workshops in every ward, focus groups, surveys, and the Newark Story Bus — to gather the thinking of Newark’s youth.

Just a few of Newark360’s elements are:

Sustainability and preparing for the inevitable impact of climate change.

Better connecting neighborhoods to each other via public transit and pedestrian infrastructure.

Support for neighborhood businesses with startup microcapital funds.

Fostering more affordable housing through zoning changes, increased density on key corridors and allowing accessory dwelling units.

The Newark Airport City initiative.

Implementing a citywide tree canopy initiative.

Supporting the vision of the Newark Arts and Education District.

Expanding green zones.

The public is invited to view the full plan and executive summary at newark360.org.