Devils partner with grocery store to support food pantry

NEWARK, NJ — New Jersey Devils assistant captain Dougie Hamilton took a practice break to join associates from Stop & Shop as they presented a check for $10,800 to Community FoodBank of New Jersey, based in Hillside, as part of the supermarket’s Community Assist Program with the Devils. As the official supermarket of the New Jersey Devils, Stop & Shop makes a donation to CFBNJ for every home-game assist the Devils tally in a season. With 216 total assists this past season, Stop & Shop donated $10,800 to the food bank — the equivalent of nearly 32,400 meals for New Jersey residents facing food insecurity.