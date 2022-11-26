Discussing mental health in the criminal justice system

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Correctional Facility civilian task force will host an in-person public meeting on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to noon at the New Jersey Reentry Corp. building at 936 Bergen St. in Newark. During the meeting, four guest panelists will share their personal stories and experiences with mental health and the criminal justice system. The meeting will be livestreamed at tinyurl.com/5dsbtmxw.

Individuals who would like to offer comments or questions during this public hearing may register to do so from 11:30 a.m. to noon, time permitting. This meeting and public comments will be limited to discussion regarding the four guest panelists’ experiences with mental health and the criminal justice system. Register to speak at tinyurl.com/fed4hv36.

Written remarks and questions also may be submitted by email and may be addressed during the hearing. All submissions may be shared with the county and Essex County Correctional Facility administrators; please mark the statements as “confidential” if you wish them to remain private to the task force.

Those wishing to contact the civilian task force, submit a complaint or who want more information about the public meeting should email jailtaskforce@admin.essexcountynj.org or call 973-877-8037. For more information about the task force, visit essexcountynj.org/corrections/ and click on the link for the “civilian task force.”