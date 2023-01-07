DiVincenzo sworn into his sixth term as Essex County executive

NEWARK, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr., left, recites the oath of office as he is sworn into his sixth term as executive by New Jersey and Essex County Democratic Committee Chairperson LeRoy Jones, right, on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Holding the Bible are Gov. Phil Murphy, second from left, and DiVincenzo’s son Joseph.

“This is my sixth term, but it still feels like my first term,” DiVincenzo said. “I love coming to work. Every morning I wake up and think about what we can do to continue moving Essex County forward.”