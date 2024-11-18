East Orange Old Guard to hold annual pre-Thanksgiving Dinner

EAST ORANGE, NJ — Celebrating a proud legacy of excellence, service and football tradition, the East Orange Old Guard Pre-Thanksgiving Dinner will take place Wednesday, Nov. 27, at 6 p.m. at Galloping Hill, located at 1085 Galloping Hill Road, in Union. The cost is $75.

The annual event brings together former East Orange High School and Barringer High School football players. The East Orange-Barringer football series is one of the oldest in the nation, dating back to 1897. The game is held every year on Thanksgiving, alternating at Barringer’s home field at Schools Stadium in Newark and at Paul Robeson Stadium in East Orange.

The pre-Thanksgiving dinner has been a tradition since 1921.

This year’s game will be held on Thanksgiving Day at Robeson Stadium. Kickoff is at 10 a.m.

Since the series was revived in 2009, the EOCHS Jaguars have won every meeting and leads the series, 63-39-9.

Zelle payments for the dinner are accepted by Stephen Shaw at 908-307-6287, Clarence Turner at 646-379-9474, or Monique Munford at 973-609-9993.

Checks can be made out to: East Orange Old Guard, P.O. Box 2349, East Orange, NJ 07019.

For more information, call Munford or Stephanie Cuff-White at 908-249-2412.