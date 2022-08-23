Essex County College radiography grads excel on national licensing exam

NEWARK, NJ — Every 2022 graduate of Essex County College’s radiography program passed the required national licensing exam on the first try this summer. And all 17 graduates received at least one job offer before receiving their hard-earned Associate in Applied Science degrees on June 3.

Radiography graduates must pass the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists exam to receive their licenses. According to program coordinator Darlyn Warner, this is the largest radiography class since 2014, when there were 18 graduates.

“This was the class that applied to the program during the COVID-19 pandemic. They toughed it out and we are so very proud of them. There is a serious need for health care providers and they are ready,” Warner said.

“This is great news. Congratulations to our students and faculty for an outstanding job,” ECC President Augustine A. Boakye said.

Warner credits the entire radiography program team of professor Mary Ellen Carpenter, adjuncts and staff for providing the students the academics and support needed to succeed.

Warner said at least four of the graduates will be seeking advanced degrees. She said others will receive additional training from their employers.

“The perseverance these students showed is truly amazing. I’m confident they will be very successful in their endeavors,” said Alvin Williams, executive dean of faculty and academics.