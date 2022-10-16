Essex County jail task force to discuss special housing units at public meeting

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The Essex County Correctional Facility civilian task force will be hosting an in-person public meeting on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to noon at New Jersey Reentry Corp., 936 Bergen St. in Newark. A livestream of the meeting will be available at tinyurl.com/mry9p6py. During the meeting, the task force’s special housing units subcommittee will discuss issues related to special housing units in the jail.

Individuals who would like to offer comments or questions during this public hearing may register to do so from 11:30 a.m. to noon, time permitting. This meeting and public comments will be limited to discussion regarding special housing unit–related issues. To register, visit tinyurl.com/mr5bbtww. Written remarks and questions also may be submitted by email and may be addressed during the hearing. All submissions may be shared with the county and Essex County Correctional Facility administrators; mark the statements as “confidential” if you wish them to remain private to the task force.

Those wishing to contact the task force, submit a complaint or want more information about the public meeting should email jailtaskforce@admin.essexcountynj.org or call 973-877-8037. For more information about the task force, visit essexcountynj.org/corrections/ and click on the link for the “Civilian Task Force.”