Essex County Prosecutor’s Office investigates firearm discharge in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating an incident in which a Newark police officer discharged their firearm, which occurred in Newark on Tuesday, May 31, according to a press release from the ECPO.

At approximately 1:26 p.m., a Newark detective observed a stolen Mercedes Benz in the area of Passaic and Oriental streets. As the detective approached, the driver of the Mercedes allegedly struck the detective and his police vehicle. In the course of the assault, the Newark detective discharged his service weapon. It does not appear that anyone was struck by gunfire. The Mercedes then fled the area and proceeded north on Route 21 toward Belleville, with Newark police in pursuit. The Mercedes crashed in the area of Grafton Avenue and Route 21 in Newark. One 19-year-old male has been taken into custody.

The Newark detective has been treated at a local hospital for non–life-threatening injuries.

It is still early in the investigation and this information is preliminary.