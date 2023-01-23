Essex County sheriff’s offers act fast to save a life

NEWARK, NJ — On the morning of Jan. 23, three Essex County sheriff’s officers worked together to resuscitate a 63-year-old man suffering from cardiac arrest in the Hall of Records Building at Veterans Courthouse in Newark, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

At 9:47 a.m., the three officers arrived on the scene, where they found a man on the floor who was unconscious, not breathing and did not have a pulse. They began administering CPR and used an automated external defibrillator to try to resuscitate the man. After administering one shock with the defibrillator, they began doing CPR again. Within one minute, they got a pulse and saw that the man was breathing on his own. They continued to monitor his vitals until EMS arrived at 9:59 a.m., took over patient care and transported the patient to University Hospital.

“We are proud of the immediate response and lifesaving efforts provided by our sheriff’s officers,” Essex County Sheriff Armando B. Fontoura said. “Our officers are trained in CPR and other lifesaving skills, and today, that training helped to bring a person back to life.”