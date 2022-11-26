Essex County sheriff’s officers distribute turkeys and more to disadvantaged residents

NEWARK, NJ — On Nov. 22, Essex County Sheriff Armando B. Fontoura and sheriff’s officers loaded many vehicles and delivered hundreds of turkeys and holiday meals with all the trimmings to schools, churches, pantries, battered women’s shelters and homeless shelters located throughout Essex County, as part of the Essex County Sheriff’s Thanksgiving Food Drive, which has been happening for more than 30 years.

“There are a lot of families out there that just don’t have the financial resources available to purchase food for Thanksgiving and the winter months,” Fontoura said. “In some small way, our food drive will assist many families and community soup kitchens.”

In addition to providing Thanksgiving meals to needy families, the sheriff’s officers also stocked the shelves at St. Ann’s Food Pantry, St. John’s Soup Kitchen, New Hope Baptist Church Food Pantry and St. Michael’s Food Pantry, among others.

“I am extremely proud of the generosity of our officers, deputies and civilian staff,” Fontoura said. “This community initiative underscores their wonderful spirit, care and concern for our neighbors.”