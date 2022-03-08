Free Zoom program on ‘Minutemen versus Newark’s Nazis’

NEWARK, NJ — Warren Grover, of Short Hills, author of “Nazis in Newark,” will offer a presentation titled “Minutemen versus Newark’s Nazis,” together with Steve Arnold, whose father, Nat Arno, was a leader of the Newark Minutemen, an anti-Nazi organization of Jews in the 1930s. The program, sponsored by National Council of Jewish Women, West Morris Section, will be held Tuesday, March 22, at 7 p.m. via Zoom. The event is free and open to the public.

“Minutemen versus Newark’s Nazis” will delve into who the Minutemen were; who Nat Arno was; where Newark’s Nazis were from; how the Minutemen opposed these Nazis; and who supported and opposed the Minutemen.

A native of Newark, Grover has served on the boards of the New Jersey Historical Society and the Jewish Historical Society of New Jersey, and he’s a founder of the Newark History Society.

“Growing up with a father who taught me to always know your surroundings and make sure you’re aware of any situation that could take place and how to divert that action into a safe situation has been a learning experience of a lifetime,” Arnold, who now lives in San Diego, said. “In 2019 our synagogue had an active shooter. Since that time, I have put together and trained a group of men and women to become security experts and have completely changed the security of our synagogue. Armed guards are onsite inside and outside while all services are on, and new technologies are put into place continually to allow our congregation to worship without the fear of an antisemitic act of violence.”

To register for this program and receive the Zoom link, email debra910@aol.com.