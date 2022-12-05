Gagneron selected as CEO of New Community Corp.

NEWARK, NJ — New Community Corp., one of the nation’s largest community development organizations, has appointed Simone Gagneron as its chief executive officer, effective Dec. 1. She succeeds Richard Rohrman, who retired in 2021.

Gagneron most recently served as chief operating officer at United Way of Northern New Jersey, where she led financial planning and managed human resources, as well as diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. Prior to that, she spent nearly a decade at the YMCA of Newark and Vicinity, where she served as vice president of finance and chief financial officer, and oversaw financial operations and IT functions, and managed risks and compliance.

“The board is confident that Simone will continue New Community’s legacy of service and empowerment,” New Community board of directors Chairperson A. Zachary Yamba said.

Another board member, Edgar Nemorin, who chaired the CEO search committee, noted Gagneron’s proved leadership with strong financial and business acumen, as well as her wealth of experience in finance, housing and project management.

“She has the skills, knowledge and experience from her work at the YMCA and United Way that will lead New Community Corp. to achieve its goals,” Nemorin said.

In accepting the position, Gagneron has committed to New Community’s mission and looks forward to leading the nonprofit to continued success.

“I am excited to join an organization that continues to be influential in its commitment to changing the life trajectory for inner-city families,” Gagneron said. “It is essential that nonprofits and businesses work together to make sure that the next generation has the opportunities and resources they need to thrive.”