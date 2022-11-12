George Washington Carver Elementary classrooms get renovations

NEWARK, NJ — Newark Superintendent of Schools Roger León and the Newark Board of Education are prioritizing renovations, repairs and upgrades across the district; George Washington Carver Elementary School is one of the newest recipients of these renovations.

The upgrades, including new flooring, air conditioners, cabinets, ceiling tiles, lighting and painting, were done to improve the school’s facilities, increase morale and improve overall academic performance. According to district leaders, the space where teachers teach and students learn is just as important as the learning itself.

All the work, which consisted of carpentry, plumbing, electrical, sheet metal, glazing, HVAC, masonry and more, was performed by the district’s trades staff. After renovations, the district custodial staff cleaned and set up the classrooms and offices so students and staff were ready to work.

“During the height of the pandemic, the facilities team advanced significant upgrades and repairs,” León said. “Over 50 buildings received upgraded roofing and HVAC, 35 bathrooms were enhanced, and multiple gyms received new flooring, basketball hoops and lighting. We will continue to provide safe and exceptional environments for our students and staff.”

“Our students deserve an environment that is inviting and conducive to learning. I am proud that we have talented staff capable of creating that environment. We look forward to filling these additional classrooms with children from the mighty South Ward,” BOE President Dawn Haynes said.