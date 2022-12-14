Habitat for Humanity CEO named Executive of the Year

NEWARK, NJ — Habitat for Humanity of Greater Newark CEO Jeffrey J. Farrell was recently named as one of four Executives of the Year in New Jersey Business Magazine’s annual Awards for Excellence.

New Jersey Business Magazine’s yearly Awards for Excellence issue recognizes New Jersey business executives who “demonstrate leadership and passion while achieving business success.”

Farrell assumed leadership of Habitat for Humanity Newark in 2011 with the goal of building a broad range of resources and opportunities to enrich the lives of thousands of residents. Under Farrell’s leadership and vision, the organization expanded geographically into Essex, Hudson and Union counties, becoming Habitat for Humanity of Greater Newark.

New Jersey Business Magazine’s awards issue particularly cited Farrell’s development of the Critical Repair and Healthy Homes Initiative. With the help of grants of more than $1 million since the initiative began, Habitat of Greater Newark has made repairs such as mold and asbestos remediation, and energy-conserving improvements to the homes of local low–to-moderate-income families, seniors and veterans. In addition, more than 120 homes have been built with low-to-moderate-income family partners who otherwise may never have realized the dream of homeownership.