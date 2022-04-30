HD Hockey Classic in Newark to combat Huntington’s disease

NEWARK, NJ — On Saturday, May 14, the Huntington’s Disease Society of America will face-off against the Huntington Society of Canada in the inaugural Huntington’s Disease Hockey Classic. These two organizations work tirelessly to support Huntington’s disease families across North America and will be coming together to raise much-needed funds and awareness in the fight against HD at RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House, 25 Lafayette St. in Newark, at 1:30 p.m. This fun-filled event for the entire family will include intermission contests, entertainment, raffles, player meet-and-greets, special guests and more.

Huntington’s disease is a fatal genetic disorder that causes the progressive breakdown of nerve cells in the brain. It deteriorates a person’s physical and mental abilities during their prime working years and has no cure. Every child of a parent with HD has a 50/50 chance of inheriting the faulty gene that causes HD. Today, there are approximately 41,000 symptomatic Americans and more than 200,000 at-risk of inheriting the disease.

In one of hockey’s most-intense rivalries, this USA vs. Canada charity hockey game will feature former professional and collegiate players battling it out for bragging rights. Team HDSA will be led by Stanley Cup champion and Huntington’s disease advocate Jake Dowell.

“We are excited to bring two wonderful organizations together to support the global effort to defeat Huntington’s disease,” HDSA President & CEO Louise Vetter said. “Bragging rights are definitely up for grabs, but more importantly, the HD Hockey Classic will introduce new fans to the fight against HD and raise much-needed funds to support HD families with help and hope.”

To learn more about the HD Hockey Classic, visit hdsa.org/hd-hockey-classic/.