Horton Elementary School unveils new Verizon Innovative Learning Lab

NEWARK, NJ — On March 24, Dr. William H. Horton Elementary School unveiled a new Verizon Innovative Learning Lab, created by Verizon with Heart of America and Arizona State University. The ribbon-cutting ceremony revealed a new state-of-the-art lab featuring emerging technology that will equip students and teachers with access to augmented and virtual reality, coding and circuits, 3D printing, and artificial intelligence. As part of the Verizon Innovative Learning program, students will be introduced to a technology-infused curriculum to enhance the learning experience.

Attendees were greeted by the junior honor society, who personally escorted each guest to the lab, as well as the school’s cheerleaders and vice principals.

“This is intentional,” Superintendent of Schools Roger León said. “It is with purpose and intentionality that the digital divide is being eliminated. The world needs the children from the city of Newark to get it together and the way that we’re doing that is by providing them with essential resources and access.”

The superintendent went on to thank the school’s partners, saying, “We would not be here today if not for you. The work that you are doing is integral and important, not just to this school but in our city.”

“This all began as a dream,” Principal Hamlet Marte said. “The lab itself tailors each piece of technology to meet the needs of our students. In this lab, students are allowed to explore their creative selves and there are no language barriers here. I can’t wait to see you making it to places that no one has ever been. I can’t wait to see your names on monuments.”

Students and educators, as part of the lab program, are encouraged to explore Verizon Innovative Learning HQ, a recently-launched next-gen online education portal that provides free access to immersive learning experiences, available to all educators nationwide.

“Our kids now have access to state-of-the-art resources and tools that will foster their creative curiosity, and allow them to innovate, create critical thinking and problem solve in a beautiful space,” Vice Principal Lynette Dortrait said.

After the ribbon-cutting ceremony, students gave everyone a tour of the new lab, demonstrating the new gadgets along with all of the knowledge that they’ve acquired since the lab’s development.

“On behalf of the students, we want to say thank you,” Student Government President Mia Maldonado said. “Thank you for this opportunity that you’ve given us to expand our horizons. We promise to utilize this daily and to maximize every opportunity.”