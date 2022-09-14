Hospitals in urgent need of blood donations

NEWARK, NJ — RWJBarnabas Health is making an urgent appeal for blood and platelet donations as it responds to a serious blood shortage at hospitals throughout the state. Lifesaving blood donations are given to patients in a wide range of circumstances including cancer care, trauma events such as car accidents and home accidents, childbirth, and mass casualty events.

During the summer months, blood donor participation historically drops while schools and colleges are closed, and people are away on vacation. Now that summer is over, centers all over New Jersey are diligently working to replenish the essential blood supply. Additionally, the recent surge of COVID-19 cases has impacted donor participation at blood donation centers and at blood drives.

“The postponement and cancellation of blood drives since the onset of the pandemic has been a constant challenge for us and many blood donor centers in our region,” said Sally Wells, business development and community liaison for Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital’s Blood Donor Center. “Like most blood collection centers, we are still catching up from shortages resulting from pandemic-related cancellations and postponements of many blood drives during the past two years. Access to blood for transfusion is critical to hospitals’ ability to treat urgent and planned surgical procedures and chronic illnesses. These factors, combined with schools and universities being out on summer break and many individuals on vacation, have contributed to the significant shortages we are experiencing. Our upcoming fall blood drives are vital as we work to get back to the necessary blood volume New Jersey hospitals need.”

RWJBarnabas Health has two fixed locations: one on the fourth floor of the Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School Clinical Academic Building at 125 Paterson St. in New Brunswick, and the other at 110 Rehill Ave. in Somerville. Both Donor Centers are open Monday through Friday and select Saturdays.

To make an appointment at a fixed RWJBH donor room or to find a nearby blood drive location, visit rwjuhdonorclub.org or call 732-235-8100, ext. 221.

RWJBarnabas Health will also host the Valerie Fund Children’s Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders Blood Drive on Thursday, Sept. 29, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, 201 Lyons Ave. in Newark. An appointment is required; call 908-685-2926 or visit rwjuhdonorclub.org. Free parking is available for all blood donors. Donors must be at least 17 years old and weigh at least 110 pounds. Donors who are 16 may donate with written parental consent and must weigh at least 120 pounds. Donors must also present photo identification at the time of donation.

To organize a blood drive in your community, contact Wells at 732-558-4983 or sally.wells@rwjbh.org.