Ironbound Academy Elementary School holds ribbon-cutting ceremony

NEWARK, NJ — On Nov. 5, Newark Superintendent of Schools Roger León and members of the Newark Board of Education celebrated the opening of Ironbound Academy Elementary School, making it the eighth new school the district has opened since its return to local control in 2018.

The opening of IAES comes on the heels of burgeoning student enrollment in the district, now reaching more than 38,000 students.

“This school is developing from something that has already demonstrated its greatness,” León said. “We will continue creating opportunities for students and families by providing access to new innovative schools worthy of their enrollment.”

IAES services kindergarten through fourth grade and will grow one grade yearly until it reaches the eighth grade. The school’s core value, IRON, stands for “Innovators who are Responsible, Optimistic and Nice” to others, and will be guided in part by Project Lead The Way. PLTW prides itself on tapping into the curious nature of students; immersing them in hands-on activities, projects and problems that build upon each other; and relate to the real world while making learning feel like play.

“I am honored to be the first principal of Ironbound Academy Elementary School, where we build strong academic and social-emotional foundations to serve a diverse community of students. We are excited to see our students reach their fullest potential and become ‘Innovators who are Responsible, Optimistic and Nice’ to others,” Principal Erica Paich said.

“Superintendent León and the board have consistently honored the commitment made to the families of Newark by expanding school opportunities for all Newark students,” BOE President Dawn Haynes said. “While this is our eighth school, we look forward to additional announcements of our portfolio of school options for families.”

“This is an amazing day for the Ironbound, the East Ward and the city of Newark because we get another much-needed school,” Newark Councilman Michael J. Silva said. “I want to thank Superintendent León and Mayor Ras Baraka for making this happen.”