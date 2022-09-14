Largest class in NJIT history is also its most diverse

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

NEWARK, NJ — New Jersey Institute of Technology began the academic year by setting records with its largest and most diverse student body ever.

Total projected enrollment is up 21 percent in the last 10 years to hit its highest mark yet at 12,000 students. The fall first-year cohort makes up a sizable part of that growth with more than 1,600 enrollees, a 30-percent increase from last year’s previous record class, as of Sept. 1.

Underscoring NJIT’s mission of providing a STEM education to those typically underserved, the number of first-year students who identify as black or Hispanic has more than doubled since 2012 and also set a record. This year, students identifying as black or Hispanic make up 10 percent and 30 percent of the freshman class, respectively, compared to 7.1 percent and 20 percent in 2012.

The largest ever first-year class also has the highest proportion of women at 31 percent.

NJIT also received a record number of applications, at 13,000, for the Class of 2026. The incoming first-year class average SAT score rose to 1302, up from last year’s average of 1295. Average grade-point average is also up, coming in at 3.75.

“The growth in application numbers and enrollment at NJIT are the result of students recognizing that NJIT is a tremendous value and a launching pad for future success,” NJIT President Teik C. Lim said. “They also are due to our planned efforts to grow the pipeline of students from underrepresented groups pursuing STEM education, specifically at NJIT.”

To support NJIT’s enrollment growth, the university has seen extensive physical changes. Since 2014, NJIT has undergone a $500 million campus transformation that saw major additions, such as the Wellness and Events Center, Life Sciences and Engineering Building and Makerspace, and complete renovations to many lecture, laboratory and classroom spaces. This fall’s opening of Maple Hall, a 176-unit apartment-style residence, supports growing enrollment and requests for modern, amenity-filled facilities.

The number of graduate students also increased this fall. NJIT is projected to have 3,196 students pursuing a master’s or doctorate degree — 570 more than last year.

Photos Courtesy of NJIT