Mercy House celebrates ‘Christmas in July’ with toys, ice cream for families in need

NEWARK, NJ — Mercy House, a resource and referral center of the Archdiocese of Newark, celebrated its first “Christmas in July” by distributing hundreds of free toys and ice cream to families in need at its Newark location, 620 Clinton Ave., on July 22.

As the temperature climbed to a sweltering 100 degrees Fahrenheit outside, more than 130 parents and children cooled off with a free ice cream cone from a vendor parked nearby. The families then made their way inside the building, where each child accepted four toys. Visiting moms were also given a small costume jewelry gift. Additionally, several items were raffled off to a few lucky families, with the grand prize being a video game console donated by Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Lyndhurst.

“The families were very happy with the toys, and the ice cream truck was a big hit — you don’t realize how much of an impact these things have on children who might not get them normally,” said Cheryl A. Riley, director of the Archdiocese’s Respect Life Office and Mercy House. “We hope the children come away from this event knowing that we’re here for them. Whether it’s a toy or it’s helping parents with some issues they might have, we’re a safe place for them to come to.”

Photos Courtesy of Sean Quinn/Archdiocese of Newark