Metropolitan Riveters hold Mental Health Awareness Night

NEWARK, NJ — On March 5, Metropolitan Riveters, a women’s professional hockey team representing New York and New Jersey in the Premier Hockey Federation, hosted a Mental Health Awareness Night at Prudential Center in Newark to help break the stigma around mental health in professional sports.

The Riveters have formed a partnership with Baker Street Health & Human Performance to provide the team’s athletes with an industry-leading suite of medical support, behavioral health services and mental skills training.

The Metropolitan Riveters join the portfolio of professional sports teams that have partnered with Baker Street in the New York–New Jersey region, including the Brooklyn Nets, New Jersey Devils, Gotham FC, New York Liberty and New York Red Bulls.

“Having the proper access to medical care for our athletes to heal their bodies and minds is invaluable,” Riveters general manager Anya Packer said. “Mental health is health. With this expansion of benefits that provides mental and behavioral health resources, we are continuing to set Metropolitan apart as a team athletes want to play for. I am proud of the player experience we are building here with the support of great partners like Baker Street.”