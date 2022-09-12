Motor vehicle collision in Newark results in man’s death

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office, along with Newark detectives, is investigating a motor vehicle collision in Newark that resulted in one fatality, according to a Sept. 9 press release from the ECPO.

On Sept. 9, at about 2 a.m., police responded to a report of a collision at the intersection of Avon Avenue and Bergen Street. Tahir Knox, 23, was removed from a Nissan Altima by first responders and taken to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:45 a.m. Another passenger in the car was treated for leg injuries.

The preliminary investigation indicates that a BMW traveling east on Avon Avenue collided with the Nissan Altima, which was traveling south on Bergen Street. After the crash, the Nissan lost control and struck a Chevy Tahoe parked on Bergen Street.

No arrests were made, and the incident is under investigation by the ECPO Crime Scene Investigations Bureau. Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.