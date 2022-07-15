New Jersey Devils players visit Newark Beth Israel

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

NEWARK, NJ — Led by Šimon Nemec, the No. 2 overall pick in the recent NHL draft, players attending the New Jersey Devils development camp enjoyed an afternoon off the ice on Monday, July 11, as they visited Newark Beth Israel Medical Center. The players received a hardhat tour of the facility’s expansion, including the Beth Greenhouse, a sustainable, hydroponic greenhouse that produces more than 5,000 pounds of high-quality, nutritious, locally grown lettuce, herbs and greens, providing access to fresh, nutritious, affordable produce to residents of the South Ward and surrounding communities. RWJBarnabas Health is the official health care provider of the New Jersey Devils.

Photos Courtesy of RWJBarnabas Health