New synthetic grass playing surface on Weequahic Park Little League Field

NEWARK, NJ — On April 12, Essex County announced that the installation of a new synthetic grass playing surface on the Weequahic Park Little League baseball field has been completed. The new surface provides young ballplayers with up-to-date conditions on which to play and maximizes usage of the field, according to the county.

“We are always updating our parks and recreation facilities to make sure our youth and other visitors have the most up-to-date field on which to play. These fields provide our youth with positive activities where they get exercise, build social skills and learn sportsmanship,” Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. said.

The Little League Field off of Elizabeth Avenue was first updated with a synthetic grass playing surface in 2007. After 15 years, the grass surface needed to be replaced due to regular wear and tear. In addition, the field lighting was upgraded to LED lights, which are brighter and more energy efficient, and a new scoreboard was installed.

The improvements were designed in-house by the Essex County Department of Public Works, which also monitored the project to ensure delays were avoided. Athletic Fields of America from Montville was awarded a publicly-bid contract for $661,986 to perform the construction work. The improvements were funded with a grant from the Essex County Recreation and Open Space Trust Fund. The project took about three months to complete.