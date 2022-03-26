Newark Beth Israel again makes Newsweek’s world’s best hospital listing

NEWARK, NJ — Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, an RWJBarnabas Health facility, has been designated one of the world’s best hospitals by Newsweek. This is the fourth-consecutive recognition for Newark Beth Israel.

Newark Beth Israel ranked among the top 250 U.S. hospitals and is one of only five New Jersey hospitals on this prestigious list, which also includes The Mayo Clinic, Cleveland Clinic, Johns Hopkins and Massachusetts General.

“It is truly an honor to receive this designation for a fourth time. This designation reflects our steadfast commitment to delivering world-class, high-quality, safe care to our patients,” NBIMC President and CEO Darrell K. Terry Sr. said.

“The medical community has been under an unprecedented level of stress over the past two years, and the ability to consistently maintain excellence is a testament to everyone working in this area,” Newsweek global editor in chief Nancy Cooper said. “This list is meant to identify quality care and provide a guide for patients and their families.”

Newsweek created the world’s best hospital listings in partnership with Statista Inc., a data-research firm. Statista’s researchers and experts assessed public data, and surveyed medical professionals and patients.