Newark Beth Israel appoints new COO and new chief nursing officer

NEWARK, NJ — Newark Beth Israel Medical Center has appointed two leaders to chief executive positions within the organization, according to a Nov. 7 press release. Amy Doran has been appointed chief operating officer, making her the first woman to hold this role at NBIMC. Registered nurse Denise Shepherd has been appointed the hospital’s new chief nursing officer.

Doran comes to the role with more than 20 years of experience as a health care executive and health care provider. She joined Newark Beth Israel in 1989 as a student nurse, was named assistant vice president of emergency services in 2003, assistant vice president of patient care services in 2009 and chief nursing officer in 2017.

“Ms. Doran has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to our mission of delivering world class care and an excellent experience to our patients and visitors. Her proven record of developing strong, collaborative relationships coupled with her clinical and operational leadership expertise are invaluable assets to our organization,” NBIMC President and CEO Darrell K. Terry Sr. said. “It is also always a privilege to make groundbreaking appointments that support diversity, equity and inclusion at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.”

During her tenure at Newark Beth Israel, Doran shared responsibility for integrating the organization’s strategic plan, while providing oversight for the delivery of high-quality, safe, cost-effective and compassionate care. She managed all nursing-related operations and led numerous quality, safety and key service line projects.

“I am proud of what we have accomplished to improve health outcomes for our patients and the communities that we serve. We are delivering world-class care close to home and investing in the people of Newark. I am excited to have this opportunity to build on that success,” Doran said.

Shepherd has been a member of the RWJBarnabas Health system for more than 30 years. She joined Saint Barnabas Medical Center in 1984 as a cardiac step-down nurse and quickly moved into nursing leadership, holding several administrative positions including nurse manager, director of nursing finance, director of nursing administration, and nurse executive/vice president of patient care services at Saint Barnabas. She joined Newark Beth Israel in 2015 as director of quality and was named chief quality officer in 2019.

“Ms. Shepherd is a relentless advocate for patient safety and quality,” Terry said. “Under her leadership, we developed an award-winning safety culture at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Children’s Hospital of New Jersey, and I am confident that her nursing background coupled with her quality and safety expertise will propel her to even greater success in her new role.”

“Nurses are the backbone of any hospital, and I have had the privilege of working with an incredible nursing team at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center,” Shepherd said. “I look forward to continued success, with a team of approximately 1,000 nurses, as we expand our delivery of evidence-based care and create more professional development and engagement opportunities for our nursing professionals.”