Newark Beth Israel appoints new medical director of heart transplant

NEWARK, NJ — Dr. Claudia G. Gidea has been appointed medical director of heart transplant, mechanical circulatory support and advanced heart failure at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.

An accomplished clinician, Gidea brings more than 20 years of research, innovation and clinical expertise to the advanced heart failure treatment and transplant team at Newark Beth Israel. She has published extensively in the field of heart transplantation and has been a regional leader in establishing programs to increase the availability of organs for donation and allow patients to get transplanted sooner.

“Dr. Gidea has a proven track record of delivering excellent care to our advanced heart failure patients and we are excited to welcome her back to the team,” said Dr. Sergio Waxman, director of cardiology at NBIMC.

“Our advanced heart failure treatment and transplant team is at the forefront of delivering comprehensive care and advanced treatment options to our heart failure patients. Dr. Gidea is a seasoned professional who brings a wealth of experience to this expanded role and we are proud to welcome her back to Newark Beth Israel Medical Center,” NBIMC President and CEO Darrell K. Terry Sr. said.

Gidea is returning to Newark Beth Israel after serving as medical director of the heart transplant and LVAD program at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York. Prior to that she was the medical director of the cardiogenic shock program at NYU School of Medicine. She was the former medical director of mechanical circulatory support at Newark Beth Israel.

She received her medical degree from Carol Davila University of Medicine and Pharmacy in Bucharest, Romania, and completed her internship in internal medicine and cardiology at the Emergency Clinical Hospital in Bucharest. She completed her cardiology fellowship at University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics, Michael Reese Hospital, where she received training in advanced heart failure and heart transplant.

Gidea is a member of the International Society of Heart and Lung Transplantation, the Heart Failure Society of America, the American Society of Echocardiography, the American College of Cardiology, and the American Heart Association.