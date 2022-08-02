Newark Beth Israel CEO wins Outstanding Labor Relations Award

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

NEWARK, NJ — Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Children’s Hospital of New Jersey President and CEO Darrell K. Terry Sr. received the 2022 Aberdeen David Outstanding Labor Relations Award from District 1199J, the national union of hospital and health care employees. The 31st annual Aberdeen Solomon David Memorial Scholarship Fund Dinner was held July 20.

“It is an honor to receive this award from District 1199J. Their members play a vital role in everything we do, delivering world-class care and an excellent experience to our patients, their loved ones and the communities we serve,” Terry said.

Photos Courtesy of NBIMC