Newark Beth Israel earns national recognition for promoting organ donation awareness

NEWARK, NJ — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recently awarded Newark Beth Israel Medical Center its platinum-level recognition for the hospital’s efforts to increase enrollment in the New Jersey state organ donor registry and spread the lifesaving message of organ and tissue donation awareness.

“Newark Beth Israel is honored to receive this recognition and committed to delivering lifesaving transplants, as one of the top 15 heart transplant programs in the nation and the only lung transplant program in New Jersey,” NBIMC President and CEO Darrell K. Terry Sr. said.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Health Resources and Services Administration’s Workplace Partnership for Life Hospital Campaign presents the Platinum Award, its highest accolade, to hospitals across the country who successfully increase awareness of the importance of organ donation.

Newark Beth Israel Medical Center recently welcomed representatives from the NJ Sharing Network, who presented the award.