Newark Beth Israel hosts eighth annual Women’s Health Day

NEWARK, NJ — Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Children’s Hospital of New Jersey recently hosted its eighth annual Women’s Health Day at the Newark International Airport Marriott Hotel.

More than 300 women attended the event, which included a panel discussion on health and wellness moderated by special guest host, four-time Emmy Award–winning news anchor and entrepreneur Brenda Blackmon.

“Empowering our community with the tools they need to lead a healthy lifestyle; and increasing access to preventative care is essential to creating a healthier community, and it is a fundamental part of our mission,” NBIMC President and CEO Darrell K. Terry Sr. said.

The panel of women’s health experts from Newark Beth Israel included, nurse Rashmi Aggarwal, network management and population health; Rebeca Kane, heart and lung transplant, pulmonary medicine, advanced heart failure, and ambulatory cardiology; Molly Fallon Dixon, manager of community wellness services; social worker Mahtab Ayatollahi, director of psychiatric emergency screening services; Dr. Nicola Pemberton, obstetrician and gynecologist at Artemis OB/GYN and The Birth Center of New Jersey; and Dr. Safiyya Quintiliani, chief pulmonary and critical care fellow.

“After a two-year hiatus, it is very exciting to gather for an in-person event with our clinical leaders, physicians, experts and our attendees. We are proud to offer this day filled with health and wellness activities,” said nurse Atiya Jaha Rashidi, chief equity officer and vice president of community relations at NBIMC.

The panel discussed a range of women’s health issues, including heart health, reproductive health, nutrition, behavioral health, and family health and wellness issues.

Attendees received free health screenings, fitness demonstrations, paint-and-sip sessions, reiki, meditation, door prizes, and more.