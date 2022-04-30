Newark Beth Israel Medical Center opens new dedicated geriatric unit

NEWARK, NJ — Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, an RWJBarnabas Health facility, has opened a new comprehensive geriatric unit, consisting of 24 private rooms, spanning two floors of the hospital and being specifically outfitted to meet the unique needs of older adult patients.

“This new unit is part of our ongoing commitment to delivering world-class care to our patients at every age and stage of life,” NBIMC President and CEO Darrell K. Terry Sr. said. “We have equipped every room and hallway to ensure that older adults and their loved ones have an excellent experience and receive the highest quality care in the safest environment.”

The new geriatric unit features rooms large enough to accommodate physical therapy activities, beds specifically designed to reduce pressure injuries and reduce fall hazards, cushioned slip resistant flooring, and sliding doors to private bathrooms with guardrails for ease of access. In addition, select rooms have been outfitted with equipment to support patients who are not ambulatory.

The hallways are brightly colored with color blocking patterns that help guide and orient patients. Hallways are also fitted with guardrails, pull-out seating, a centralized nursing station and dimmable lighting. The unit also features wheelchair accessible family visitor lounges.

“Our goal is to exceed the individual expectations of each patient, to decrease the stress commonly associated with older adult care and to promote wellness in older adults,” NBIMC chief nursing officer Amy Doran said.

In addition to specialized inpatient care, the hospital offers specialized emergency care for older adults in the Donald M. Payne Sr. Geriatric Emergency Department.

This new geriatric unit is part of an extensive $150 million expansion project; the Newark Strong project is the largest expansion of the hospital in more than 50 years. A key component of the project will be the hospital’s new main lobby, an estimated 17,000-square-foot, glass-enclosed space, that will move the hospital’s front entrance back onto Lyons Avenue. The project also includes expanded adult and pediatric emergency departments, new hybrid operating rooms, a new critical care unit, and a renovated maternity unit.

For more information about the Newark Strong project, visit www.rwjbh.org/nbinewarkstrong.