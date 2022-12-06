Newark Beth Israel names new community room in honor of the Giantomasi family

NEWARK, NJ — Newark Beth Israel Medical Center’s new community room will be named “The Giantomasi Family Community Room” in honor of the family’s ongoing commitment to the organization. Francis J. Giantomasi serves as the chairperson of the NBIMC board of trustees and is an executive committee member of Chiesa Shahinian & Giantomasi PC.

The Giantomasi family has dedicated $200,000 to the creation of the new community room, a part of the Newark Strong project that includes a new 17,500-square-foot glass-enclosed lobby, expanded adult and pediatric emergency departments, a new critical care unit, hybrid operating rooms, and a new geriatric unit that opened earlier this year.

The Giantomasi Family Community Room will be an 800-square-foot meeting space, located on the upper level of the new lobby. The space will be glass-enclosed, overlooking Lyons Avenue, and will include a 113-inch drop-down screen with HD LCD projector, recessed ceiling speakers, and a modern audio/visual system including in-room cameras to facilitate state-of-the-art video conferencing.

“I have great personal and professional respect and admiration for Francis Giantomasi’s leadership and for the Giantomasi family,” NBIMC President and CEO Darrell K. Terry Sr. said. “It is an honor to work alongside Frank to ensure that we deliver on our mission as an anchor institution, increasing access and meeting the needs of the communities we serve. This contribution further demonstrates his family’s commitment to the city of Newark and to Newark Beth Israel Medical Center’s role as an essential member of the community.”

“As a son of Newark, I understand the tremendous impact that Newark Beth Israel Medical Center has on this city and more specifically on the South Ward. Newark Beth Israel is more than a world-class hospital, it is a trusted community partner that is creating opportunities for local families, businesses and organizations to thrive,” Giantomasi said.