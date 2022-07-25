Newark Beth Israel names new director of gastroenterology

NEWARK, NJ — Newark Beth Israel Medical Center has named Dr. Smruti R. Mohanty the new division director of gastroenterology. Mohanty brings to the position more than 20 years of expertise and practice in gastroenterology and hepatology, including specialization in liver disease and liver transplant. In his new role, he will oversee the clinical care, evaluation and management of adults with gastrointestinal and liver diseases.

“Dr. Mohanty is an exceptional leader in gastroenterology and liver diseases, and we are proud to welcome him to Newark Beth Israel Medical Center,” NBIMC President and CEO Darrell K. Terry Sr. said. “His extensive experience and clinical expertise in gastrointestinal and liver diseases, as well as his research in racial disparities in liver disease, make him uniquely qualified for this role. Under his guidance and vision, we look forward to enhancing our gastroenterology program to continue to best serve our community.”

Prior to joining NBIMC, Mohanty served as the chief of the Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatobiliary Disease and the director of the Center for Liver Disease at New York Presbyterian–Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in New York, where he worked with the team to establish in-patient hepatology consult services and a hepatology out-patient ambulatory clinic. He also served as assistant professor of medicine at the University of Chicago.

Mohanty earned his medical degree from Utkal University in India and served his internal medicine residency at Texas A&M Health Science Center, Baylor Scott & White. He completed his fellowship training in gastroenterology at the University of California San Diego Health and University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. He has also completed his master’s degree in community health from Minnesota State University.