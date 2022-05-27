Newark Beth Israel names new director of lung transplant

NEWARK, NJ — Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, an RWJBarnabas Health facility, has named Dr. Joshua J. Lee as the new director of lung transplant for its Advanced Lung Diseases and Transplant Program, the only lung transplant program in the state of New Jersey.

Lee brings more than 10 years of expertise in pulmonary medicine to the lung transplant team. In his new role, he will continue to advance clinical and research-based initiatives that increase access to single and double lung transplants.

“Dr. Lee is an exceptional physician with a clear vision for enhancing our lung transplant program, increasing access for patients across our state and region, and ensuring that New Jersey residents receive excellent pulmonary care,” NBIMC President and CEO Darrell K. Terry Sr. said.

Prior to joining Newark Beth Israel, Lee served as a pulmonologist at Long Island Pulmonary Medicine in Plainview, N.Y. He also served as a pulmonary and critical care attending physician in the department of lung transplant and advanced lung disease at Montefiore Medical Center in Bronx, N.Y.

Lee received his medical degree from Ross University School of Medicine. He completed his residency in internal medicine at Flushing Hospital Medical Center, Flushing, N.Y. He also completed a fellowship in pulmonary/critical care at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and a fellowship in lung transplant and advanced lung disease at Stanford University hospital and clinics in Palo Alto, Calif.