Newark Beth Israel president receives Outstanding Leadership Award

NEWARK, NJ — Newark Beth Israel Medical Center President and CEO Darrell K. Terry Sr. received the Integrity House 2022 Outstanding Leadership Award for his contributions as a longstanding trustee and former chairperson of the Integrity House board, as well as his significant contributions to the state of New Jersey and the Newark community.

Integrity House, a nationally recognized nonprofit substance use disorder treatment center, held its 54th annual gala on Nov. 19 at the Hilton Short Hills.

“It is an honor to receive this award from my colleagues at Integrity House. We have spent the last 17 years working together to make a difference in the lives of those who suffer from substance use disorder and I look forward to continued success as we meet the challenges of our times,” Terry said.

“Darrell is a pillar of the community and a leader who is deeply committed to improving the lives of those in the greater Newark area. We are fortunate to have someone of Darrell K. Terry Sr.’s stature on our board and we are honored to recognize him with our Outstanding Leadership Award,” Integrity House President and CEO Robert J. Budsock said.