Newark Beth Israel welcomes Jacoby to Cancer and Blood Disorders Center

NEWARK, NJ — Dr. Sari Jacoby has been appointed as the new medical director of the Dr. Frederick B. Cohen Comprehensive Cancer and Blood Disorders Center at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, an RWJBarnabas Health facility and a clinical component of Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, the state’s only National Cancer Institute–designated comprehensive cancer center. Jacoby succeeds Dr. Alice Cohen, who has transitioned to section chief of hematology; she led the center, which was founded by her father, since 1998. She will continue to provide critical leadership in hematology services and the center’s sickle cell program, which she developed.

“We are extremely grateful to Dr. Cohen for her leadership and dedication to her patients and the cancer program at NBI and look forward to working closely with Dr. Jacoby to continue to enhance cancer services, bringing the most advanced treatment options, such as clinical trials, to patients in the greater Newark area,” said Susan Solometo, system vice president for strategy and operations of oncology services at RWJBarnabas Health.

Jacoby is a board-certified hematologist/oncologist and internist. She joined Newark Beth Israel in 2011 from Long Island Jewish Medical Center, where she completed her internship, residency and fellowship. She received her medical degree at Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx.

“It is a privilege to work with a multidisciplinary team of nationally recognized experts in hematology, surgical, medical and radiation oncology, as well as patient navigators, genetic counselors, social workers, dietitians and lymphedema specialists. I look forward to leading this team as we continue to push the envelope and deliver the latest advances in cancer care to our patients,” Jacoby said.