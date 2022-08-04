Newark Beth Israel’s metabolic and bariatric surgery program earns national accreditation

NEWARK, NJ — Newark Beth Israel Medical Center’s metabolic and bariatric surgery program has been accredited as a “comprehensive center” by the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program, a joint quality program of the American College of Surgeons and the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery.

This accreditation recognizes NBIMC’s metabolic and bariatric surgery program for meeting the highest patient safety and quality standards in the greater New Jersey and metropolitan New York area. The program meets national criteria for staffing, training, facility infrastructure and patient care pathways to support the delivery of high quality, safe care for patients with obesity.

“Metabolic and bariatric surgery patients require a unique level of support throughout their weight-loss journey, from preoperative treatments to long-term follow up care post-surgery. I am very proud of the work that our multidisciplinary team of clinicians, social workers and nutritionists are doing to deliver this high level of care,” said Dr. Alan A. Saber, bariatric and metabolic surgery program director.

“In just four years, Dr. Saber has built an exceptional metabolic and bariatric surgery program at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center. His team is delivering excellent, safe care to our patients and this accreditation is a testament to their dedication,” NBIMC President and CEO Darrell K. Terry Sr. said.