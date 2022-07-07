Newark BOE approves appointment of new principals for 2022-23 school year

NEWARK, NJ — Newark Superintendent of Schools Roger León and the Newark Board of Education announced the appointment of 10 new principals for the 2022-23 school year. All of the candidates participated in a rigorous interview process consisting of meetings with key members of the community, students, staff and the superintendent, according to a June 27 press release from the school district.
“I am thrilled to announce one of the most diverse group of principal candidates to be named principal for school year 2022-23,” León said. “This cohort of candidates is a shining example of internal mobility at its best, and the School Leadership Councils were instrumental in helping to identify this talented group of principals.”
“As I have said in the past, being a principal is the most important leadership role in our schools and we look forward to providing the support needed to be successful,” BOE President Dawn Haynes said.
The following principals were appointed:
- Meg Murray at American History High School. Murray held many positions after starting her career with the Newark BOE: curriculum developer, teacher of English, department chair and most recently vice principal of East Side High School. Murray studied at the University of Illinois, Columbia University’s Teachers College and University of Phoenix.
- Krishna Dalal Barroso at Avon Avenue Elementary School. Barroso started her career as a teacher at Avon, where she rose to become vice principal, a role in which she has served for the past eight years. Barroso studied at Seton Hall University and Rutgers University.
- Filipa Alexandra Silva at Dr. E. Alma Flagg School. Silva began her career with the Newark BOE as a teacher, followed by becoming an English as a Second language teacher, operations manager, and most recently vice principal of Salomé Ureña Elementary School. Silva studied at Drew University, St. Elizabeth College and Grand Canyon University.
- Carlos M. Rodriguez at East Side High School. Rodriguez began his career at the Newark BOE as a substitute, moving on to become a teacher, lead technology coordinator, teacher coach and most recently vice principal of East Side High School. Rodriguez studied at Kean University and Saint Peter’s University.
- Andres Barquin at Elliott Street School. Barquin began his career as an elementary school teacher with the Newark BOE. He also served as an after-school programs lead, a vice principal, summer principal and most recently special assistant to the North Ward Leadership Team. Barquin studied at Thomas Edison State College, Grand Canyon University and Caldwell College.
- Erica L. Paich at Ironbound Academy. Paich started her career as an instructional coach for school administrators, teachers, and students, then became a special assistant and most recently served as director of enrollment. She studied at Rutgers University, Kean University and Rowan University.
- Daniel Guerra at Luis Muñoz Marín Elementary School. Guerra started his Newark BOE career as an elementary school teacher and became an after-school program director, summer principal and most recently vice principal of Elliott Street School. Guerra studied at Essex County College, Montclair State University and John Hopkins University.
- Lynnette Dortrait at McKinley Elementary School. Dortrait joined the Newark BOE as vice principal of Dr. William H. Horton Elementary School, where she has served for the past three years. Dortrait studied at Rider University and St. Peter’s University.
- Courtney R. Johnson at Quitman Street School. Johnson held a variety of positions since joining the Newark BOE: substitute teacher, teacher coach, school operations manager, supervisor and most recently special assistant of the High School Leadership Team. Johnson studied at The College of New Jersey, Capella University and New Jersey City University.
- Tiffany Wicks at Sir Isaac Newton Elementary School. Wicks started her career with the district as an intern and became a teacher, after-school coordinator, supervisor and most recently vice principal of Newton School. Wicks studied at Caldwell University, Montclair State University and Seton Hall University.
