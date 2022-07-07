Newark BOE approves appointment of new principals for 2022-23 school year

NEWARK, NJ — Newark Superintendent of Schools Roger León and the Newark Board of Education announced the appointment of 10 new principals for the 2022-23 school year. All of the candidates participated in a rigorous interview process consisting of meetings with key members of the community, students, staff and the superintendent, according to a June 27 press release from the school district.

“I am thrilled to announce one of the most diverse group of principal candidates to be named principal for school year 2022-23,” León said. “This cohort of candidates is a shining example of internal mobility at its best, and the School Leadership Councils were instrumental in helping to identify this talented group of principals.”

“As I have said in the past, being a principal is the most important leadership role in our schools and we look forward to providing the support needed to be successful,” BOE President Dawn Haynes said.

The following principals were appointed: