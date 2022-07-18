Newark goes live with online permitting system

NEWARK, NJ — On July 13, Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka announced the launch of Eproval, an online permitting platform that will be used to process applications for special events, block parties, First Amendment gatherings and film permits. The city moved to an automated platform to streamline the permitting process, reduce complexity, eliminate paper and save time spent in meetings.

“Using this platform will enable us to rapidly deploy support for complex permit types and improve efficiency,” Baraka said. “As a forward-thinking city, we have embraced the new trend to secure online software that meets the needs of our departments, while containing costs and allowing the flexibility to add further permitting processes. This will allow us to offer residents excellent customer service and continue to make Newark a technology-friendly city.”

The platform is available to applicants and reviewers at any time, from anywhere. Eproval is unique in its ability to coordinate multiple concurrent workflows; most other traditional permitting platforms or workarounds, are based on a sequential workflow, which is not ideal because permit applications do not follow a linear process. The city required a workflow that can coordinate multiple internal and external reviewers, such as city staff, police, fire, parks and recreation, and public works and sanitation. The new platform will help expedite the overall timeline by automating several concurrent steps in the application process. Applicants will also enjoy a feature for recurring events that allows fields to be pre-populated with the click of a mouse.

“The city of Newark staff were familiar with Eproval’s success automating permitting for event offices. They had a good understanding of the challenge they were facing and that it’s not easy coordinating multiple stakeholders. They knew the value that Eproval could bring to the table,” Eproval managing director Jonathan Thompson said. “We really see this as a partnership where we can continue to deliver value by automating other permitting needs, and providing knowledge and expertise.”

Visit the new platform at https://specialpermitapplications.newarknj.gov.