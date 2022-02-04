Newark mayor signs executive order extending mandatory vaccination to enter certain establishments

NEWARK, NJ — Mayor Ras J. Baraka announced Feb. 1 that effective Wednesday, Feb. 2, under a new executive order, the city of Newark will extend the requirement of proof of mandatory COVID-19 vaccination for entry into certain establishments and facilities for an additional two weeks, to Wednesday, Feb. 16. The order also extends the requirement for the wearing of face masks for residents and visitors while indoors. The city will continue to monitor the impact the change in the COVID-19 positivity rate is having on its residents, and will consider the impact and effectiveness of the vaccination requirement after Feb. 16, and of the indoor mask mandate after Friday, March 4.

“The data shows that we are heading in the right direction. Our latest three-day test positivity rate, from Jan. 28, shows a rolling average of 5.73 percent,” Baraka said. “We need to continue wearing our masks and getting vaccinated, as another form of protection, to remain on this path of progress. We will continue to be guided by data, and do what is necessary to prevent further spread to protect the people of Newark — those who work here and visit.”

Establishments affected by this executive order must prominently post signage at their entrances notifying the public of the vaccination entry requirement.